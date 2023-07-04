The Lionesses midfielder is heading to the 2023 Women's World Cup hoping to back up that Euro 2022 title. But what will she pack for Australia?

Georgia Stanway is one of England's most recognisable names. The midfielder was a key part of the Lionesses side that won the Euros last summer, with her extra-time strike against Spain not only one of the goals of the tournament but one of her team's most important as they overcame a tricky quarter-final tie. From there, Stanway and Co. beat Sweden in the last four and then edged out Germany at Wembley to become European champions.

Twelve months on, the 24-year-old is once again gearing up for a big tournament as England get set to head to the 2023 Women's World Cup. As winners of Euro 2022, the Lionesses are one of the favourites to lift this summer's title, too, especially with them having only lost once in the past year.

Stanway is one of several names who will arrive in Australia off the back of an excellent individual season, as she helped new club Bayern Munich win just their fifth ever league trophy. Her goal against title rivals Wolfsburg in March was one of the most decisive in the run-in, the Englishwoman showing composure from the penalty spot against the then-German champions.

This is a player that features in a lot of high pressure matches at the top level week in, week out. So, how does she prepare for them? What does she need to be able to perform at her best? In the latest episode of Kitbag, Stanway has revealed all.

From the standard essentials like hair straighteners and her favourite trainers, to a new camera that she's hoping to snap a few pictures with, here is an insight into what England star Stanway will be packing this summer as the Lionesses look to become champions of the world.

