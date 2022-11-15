England squad & Gareth Southgate land in Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup campaign

Gareth Southgate and his England squad have touched down in Qatar prior to the start of the World Cup.

England touch down in Doha

Will train lightly Tuesday evening

Preparing to take on Iran, USA and Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The England squad tasked with bringing the World Cup home have touched down in Qatar less than a week before their tournament starts against Iran. The Three Lions left St. George's Park early Tuesday morning with supporters giving them a stirring send-off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The full England contingent has arrived in Qatar at once, allowing them to get preparations underway from the off. This may give the Three Lions an advantage in comparison to squads like the USA who drip-fed into Qatar rather than arriving together.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Gareth Southgate's side will have a light training session on Tuesday evening. From Wednesday onwards, it's full throttle as the days tick down towards November 21, when England take on Iran in their World Cup opener.