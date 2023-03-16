Uh-oh, England! Folarin Balogun posts cryptic message after international snub - and USMNT fans think it means he's headed to America

In-form Reims striker Folarin Balogun posted a cryptic message after being left out of the latest England squad.

Balogun has been on fire for Reims

But snubbed by Southgate in latest squad

Cryptic post suggests USMNT switch possible

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite his 17 goals in 28 games across all competitions whilst on loan at the French side, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate elected not to call him up, with in-form Brentford striker Ivan Toney coming in instead. Perhaps hurt by the exclusion from England's latest squad to face Italy and Ukraine next week, Balogun posted an Instagram story with the caption "In life, go where [you're] appreciated."

That comes just a day after the USMNT confirmed interest in getting the New York-born star to play for the Stars and Stripes over England and Nigeria.

instagram.com/balogun

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney's record of 17 goals in 26 matches means his selection is far from unjustified. But for Balogun, Southgate's decision - as evidenced by his cryptic post - may be a sign of his aspirations of representing England coming to an end.

The striker is one of the USMNT's many dual-nationals, and interim head coach Anthony Hudson confirmed earlier this week that there is "open dialogue" between both parties over a potential call up. With Balogun's frustration evident and talks continuing, it seems increasingly likely that an allegiance switch to the Stars and Stripes - where he made four appearances at Under-18s level - is a real possibility.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? Before the 21-year-old earns a well-earned rest over the international break, he will be in action for Reims in their next match away to Marseille on Sunday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!