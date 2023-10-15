England & Arsenal star Beth Mead makes long-awaited return from ACL injury as Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman watches on at the Emirates

England star Beth Mead made her return from an ACL injury on Sunday, coming off the bench in Arsenal's clash with Aston Villa after 11 months out.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mead was substituted on for Noelle Maritz in the 87th minute and was given an incredible reception from the fans at the Emirates as she completed her long-awaited comeback. Just minutes later, she assisted Alessia Russo's stoppage time winner as Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback. The winger ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament last November, missing the rest of the 2022-23 season and the 2023 Women's World Cup as a result, but her return to action is a huge boost for club and country, with England boss Sarina Wiegman watching on in the stands as she stepped foot on the field again on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners have had a difficult start to the new campaign, knocked out of the Women's Champions League in the first round of qualifying before shockingly losing their first game of the 2023-24 Women's Super League season at home to Liverpool. Although they will have to be careful with Mead after so long out, she is no doubt a welcome return to the fold for the Gunners in this tricky period.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEAD? The winger will hope to continue to have a positive impact on Arsenal's fortunes in the coming weeks and although a call-up to England's October squad will likely come too soon, she will also be eyeing up a return for the Lionesses in due course, too.