Can Emile Smith Rowe & Kai Havertz play in the same Arsenal XI? England U21 star reacts to competition from £65m signing

Emile Smith Rowe is embracing the added competition for places at Arsenal that the arrival of £65 million ($83m) signing Kai Havertz will bring.

Gunners spending in summer window

Another playmaker acquired

Home-grown star seeing exit speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have invested heavily in another creative forward during the summer transfer window, with Germany international Havertz lured across London from Premier League rivals Chelsea. It has been suggested that a big-money deal for the highly-rated 24-year-old could nudge homegrown star Smith Rowe towards the exits at Emirates Stadium, but the 22-year-old is ready to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Smith Rowe has told The Sun while on European U21 Championship duty with England: “I see what happens and obviously it’s good for the club to add strength to the team. I feel like the additions we’re making are going to really help the team progress again. It’s really exciting so hopefully we can go one step further next season. Of course (it is extra competition with Havertz), but this is football. You’ve just got to get on with it. I’ve got to keep working hard and it’s healthy competition. I’ve got to keep fighting.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It may be that Arteta looks to fit both Smith Rowe and Havertz into the same system. Smith Rowe added on his role: “I did see a lot of talk about my position but I’m not really sure what they think. I’m happy to play anywhere. Maybe it is inside, maybe it’s wide. I’ll be having that conversation when I get back.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Smith Rowe has taken in 96 appearances for Arsenal, while inheriting the No.10 jersey, but only 14 of those came in an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign that saw him fail to make a single Premier League start.