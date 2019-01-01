Emery rubbishes Keylor Navas to Arsenal rumours

The Real Madrid goalkeeper had been linked with a switch to the Gunners in the January transfer window but it seems he's not on the club's radar

Unai Emery has dismissed speculation that Arsenal could be looking at signing Keylor Navas from Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper Sport had claimed that the Gunners could offer Navas an escape route from Madrid, with the 32-year-old having been demoted to a back-up role behind summer signing from Chelsea Thibaut Courtois.

The report went as far as suggesting that Emery's side had lodged a €16 million (£14m/$18m) bid and that the player had already said his goodbyes to his Madrid team-mates.

The former PSG boss has denied that is the case, however, and insists that he has not discussed bringing in a new goalkeeper in January.

Asked about his reported interest in the Costa Rica international, the Arsenal manager told reporters: "Not true. We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think - and it’s true - we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now.

"We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas."

Emery has predominantly used summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen Bernd Leno as his No.1 thus far in the 2018-19 campaign, with Petr Cech used in the various cup competitions having been dropped from the Premier League XI.

Indeed, the 36-year-old's last league appearance for the Gunners came in September, in a 2-0 win over Watford.

Emery also discussed Aaron Ramsey's situation, with the midfielder facing an uncertain future at Emirates Stadium.

With his contract due to expire this summer, the Welshman has been tipped to leave on a free and Juventus have confirmed their interest in signing him.

Emery, though, has reiterated that he doesn't expect Ramsey to leave in January, but is less optimistic over keeping hold of the playmaker.

"I don’t know. I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match, which is against Blackpool," he added.

"I am looking at him and he’s very concentrated with us now. On Tuesday, he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance. I want that from him, and also he needs to [look] at his future. But I want him in the present with us.

"At the end of the season is the moment he can go to one team or another team."

Arsenal face Blackpool in the FA Cup on Saturday as they look to build on their 4-1 win over Fulham in their last fixture.