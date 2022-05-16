Elneny opens up on Arsenal future: ‘It's not my decision’

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny has expressed his desire to stay longer with the Premier League side Arsenal.

Elneny has been part of the Gunners fraternity for almost six years and, although he did not reveal whether he has been offered new contract terms, he said his wish is to remain with the London club.

"I've said before, if Arsenal want me, it's my club, my family, but it's not my decision," Elneny told Sky Sports. "I have to wait for them to say 'Mo, we want you'.

"Since the first day I have been here, it has felt like a family. We really work like that here, it's such a beautiful club."

Elneny also spoke about midfield competition with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka and said since the two had been performing well, he always understands when coach Mikel Arteta picks them ahead of him.

"I always believed," he added. "I do my job, I let Mikel [Arteta] do his job too, and respect his decisions. He always does the right thing for the team, that's what I believe.

"[Thomas] Partey and [Granit] Xhaka were playing and doing really well, there was never anything to explain, I understood. I just knew I had to be ready, we work as a team and in football,l everything can change in one second.

"When you suddenly are playing and the fans can see you, when you feel you play well, when you're winning, you feel that change. I'm really proud when I hear something good about me, and they see how hard I work for this club."

The Egyptian was involved when they lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and failed to sew up the top-four race, and the midfielder is now casting his focus on the remaining games.

On Monday, they will be up against Newcastle United, who have won six of their last seven home games.

Article continues below

"We've spoken about Thursday, that is behind us. It's already gone, and we are going there on Monday to win the game. We're focused on that 100 per cent." He concluded. "It's going to be tough, of course, but we're not thinking about Newcastle's run.

"We're a strong team, any opponent in the Premier League is strong, it wouldn't be different if it was another team because every team is good.

"Thursday does not change anything. We've got two games, if we win them, we will be in the top four, we don't have to rely on anyone else's results."