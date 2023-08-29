‘I would like to move to Paris’: Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani pushing for PSG transfer before window closes

Matthew Holt
Randal Kolo Muani Frankfurt 08202023(C)Getty Images
R. Kolo MuaniPSGBundesligaEintracht FrankfurtTransfers

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has asked Eintracht Frankfurt to 'accept' a bid from PSG before the transfer window ends.

  • Kolo Muani asks for PSG move
  • Expresses gratitude towards Frankfurt
  • Initial €80m bid from PSG rejected

WHAT HAPPENED? After Frankfurt's best attempts to keep hold of their most prized asset this summer, it seems as though the 24-year-old has made his intentions clear as to where he would like to play his football this season. The Bundesliga side have, however, rejected PSG's advances at present, turning down a €80m offer for the French forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking out via Sky Germany on Tuesday, the striker said: ''I owe Eintracht Frankfurt a lot. I've taken the fans to my heart and have always behaved in a highly professional way. I always gave everything for the club until the very end. However, it's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain made a record offer for me. A move to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris and have also informed the people in charge. I hope and wish that Eintracht will agree to Paris‘ offer and that this move will now be made possible for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani's exploits last season have clearly not gone unnoticed, with the France international being linked to a multitude of high-caliber clubs this offseason. After starring in the Bundesliga and the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France, PSG are going all-in for the forward.

Moreso, there are still questions to be answered over the future of current PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, with his contract expiring in one-year's time and interest looming from La Liga side Real Madrid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Randal-Kolo-Muani(C)GettyImagesLUIS ENRIQUE PSGGetty ImagesKylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MAUNI?: With no personal terms or a fee yet to be agreed, it could be an anxious wait for the 24-year-old, as Friday's deadline has left a short window for the deal to be completed between Frankfurt and PSG.

