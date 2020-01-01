Eight Santos Laguna players test positive for coronavirus

The news comes as Liga MX nears a decision on how and when to return to play

Liga MX has announced that a total of eight players at Santos Laguna have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The league confirmed the news on Wednesday evening as coronavirus cases across the country have risen.

has confirmed nearly 55,000 positive cases and 5,666 deaths so far with large disparities in those numbers based on region.

None of the players that tested positive were named, although the league did confirm that each off the eight that were hit with positive tests are relatively healthy.

"LIGA MX reports the following as a result of the medical studies carried out by Club Santos this week: Eight players had positive Covid-19 results. However, they are asymptomatic," the league said in a statement.

"These players will be constantly observed while maintaining the protocols established by the federal government.

"LIGA MX will constantly monitor the health of the Club Santos players, as well as all the footballers of LIGA MX and LIGA MX Femenil, always taking into account the recommendations of the health authorities, adopted by the medical areas of each institution."

The news comes as Liga MX continues to sort out how to handle a return to play, with several clubs reportedly leaning towards recommending cancelling the Clausura campaign and beginning the Apertura in late July.

Liga MX has been suspended since March 15 with 10 matchdays played in the Clausura so far.

Santos Laguna president Alejandro Irarragorri has said that he does not want the Clausura campaign to continue.

However, Goal can confirm that Chivas' Amaury Vergara is set to submit a proposal for teams such as Club America, Pumas, Toluca and Cruz Azul to play in Guadalajara, where the outbreak is much less severe than other parts of the country.

League leadership is set to meet on Friday to discuss the path forward and, if the season is cancelled, how to go about crowning a champion.