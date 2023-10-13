When will Leah Williamson return for Arsenal? Jonas Eidevall issues disappointing ACL injury update on Lionesses captain

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has revealed that Lionesses captain Leah Williamson is no closer to a return following her ACL injury.

Williamson no closer to return

Will only return after Christmas

Beth Mead could return this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses defender suffered an injury in April during a Women's Super League clash against Manchester United and was subsequently ruled out for the Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The Swedish tactician has now given a rather disappointing update stating that Williamson would likely not be able to return to full fitness until 'after Christmas'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leah is unfortunately not that close to playing, even if she is progressing well as well. She is out on the pitch, which is really pleasing. That is of course a really important stage in returning to play, to do that," Eidevall said in a press conference.

"From there on, now it starts. We’re doing more basic ball work, until progress with more complex moving patterns, and from there she will start integrating into team training. There is no way she’s gonna return before Christmas, she’s an after-Christmas player, and what month after Christmas it’s impossible to predict at the moment.

"To save you guys from asking every week for it, before Christmas, no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eidevall also gave updates on the recovery of England international Beth Mead, who hasn't featured since November last year due to suffering the same injury as Williamson against the same opposition. Eidevall revealed that Mead could potentially return for the clash against Aston Villa this weekend in what will be an emotional return after her injury.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will take on Aston Villa on Sunday, October 15 as they look to record their first win of the season having lost one and drawn one so far.