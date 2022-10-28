Jonas Eidevall has claimed that it is entirely possible for his Arsenal side to go the full WSL season without losing a single game.

Only lost once last season

Won all four games this term

Hoping to replicate 03-04 men's team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners lost just one game in the WSL last season, and it cost them the title as Chelsea beat them to top spot by just one point. Having won their opening four games of the current campaign, Eidevall doesn't see why his players can't go one better and repeat the heroics of Arsene Wenger's 2003-04 Premier League team.

WHAT HE SAID: "After the season ended and we lost one game against Birmingham away, of course back then other games could have gone the other direction, but I thought: 'that was close'," the Arsenal boss told Sky Sports. "It's just one game in order to go unbeaten for the whole season. It's only one game, so it is possible.

"It's going to be really, really hard but if we aim for every game and do our very best I don't think we need to put a ceiling on ourselves. Of course it's possible - also for Manchester United, but it's not possible for any other team because they've already lost."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's women have previously finished two WSL seasons unbeaten, in 2012 and 2017. Although with those campaigns only being comprised of 14 and eight games respectively, it would be a much more impressive feat to complete this term unbeaten.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Following a Champions League victory against Zurich on Thursday evening, they return to WSL action with the visit of West Ham on Sunday. With Paul Konchesky's Hammers currently occupying fifth, it might be a tougher assignment than many are expecting for Eidevall's side.