‘Edu says phone is ringing off the hook’ – Arsenal transfer boost as Ian Wright claims top players want to sign for Gunners

Ian Wright says Arsenal are in a position to sign top talent this summer, with the phone of sporting director Edu already “ringing off the hook”.

Shrewd signings made in recent windows

Premier League title pieced together

More movement expected over the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have continued to invest heavily in recent transfer windows, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko acquired in 2022. Shrewd business has allowed a Premier League title challenge to be pieced together this season and, with the north London giants holding obvious appeal to players across the planet, Wright believes that more marquee additions will be made to Mikel Arteta’s squad over the coming months.

WHAT THEY SAID: The legendary former Arsenal striker has told The Athletic: “I went to the training ground the other day and I was with Edu and Mikel, and what’s happening now at the club is we’re not having to go out and cajole other people to come and join Arsenal. They can see what we’re doing. Edu is saying his phone is ringing off the hook and they’re very confident about the calibre of player they’re going to sign. If you’re going to challenge this City team, you’re going to have to come correct. Ideally, we want to finish as high as we can — we want to win it — but I’m excited about the next phase. When you speak to Edu and Mikel, everything is about winning, man. They just want to win. And even with some of those games we drew it’s only because we were trying to win. It’s a new mentality. We’re trying to win games, we’re not trying to sit off and say, ‘Let’s hold onto this’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are in danger of allowing the Premier League crown to slip through their grasp, with a four-match winless run arriving at the worst possible time, but they have secured Champions League qualification and are preparing to grace that competition again for the first time since 2017.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have five games left to take in this season, with the first of those set to see them play host to London neighbours Chelsea on Tuesday.