‘Many clubs’ keen on Cavani as PSG striker’s mother hints at Atletico Madrid move over return to South America

The Uruguay international was linked with a switch to Spain during the winter window and could head in that direction as a free agent in the summer

Edinson Cavani will have his pick of “many clubs” when hitting free agency, says the striker’s mother, with a move to being hinted at once again.

The international was heavily linked with a switch to during the winter window.

A deal appeared to have been agreed with Atletico at one stage, but no transfer was pushed through.

More teams

Cavani is, however, playing a waiting game when it comes to taking on a new challenge as he is approaching the end of his contract at PSG.

He is set to have several options to consider over the summer, with his mother claiming that the 33-year-old intends to head for .

Berta Gomez told Ovacion Digital: “Fortunately today, there are many clubs interested in signing Cavani. He still does not know where he will play, he has three months left in Paris.

“We have to think carefully. At the moment, he has no intention of returning to Uruguay, he is planning to continue in Europe and would like to go to Spain.”

A return to South America has been mooted for Cavani, with Penarol and Boca Juniors said to be among his suitors.

Gomez appears to have ruled out a homecoming and left the door open for Atletico to rekindle their interest.

There are bridges to be built there, though, as Rojiblancos president Enrique Cerezo hit out at certain members of Cavani’s family after seeing a January deal break down.

He said: “I don't want to point anyone out, but I think it's a shame about the situation of some players with their relatives and their representatives.

“It's outrageous. We're not here to be robbed or do anything strange.”

Gomez responded to that claim by telling AS: “It is not impossible that Edinson could go to Atletico Madrid in the summer, as long as the president rectifies what he said.

Article continues below

“The president of Atletico must apologise. We are not spiteful and everything can be fixed if he retracts what he said.

“My son is going to have offers, it is unquestionable because he is a proven forward, as he has shown in all these years.

“But he keeps thinking about being able to go to Atletico because he would like to play under Cholo [Diego Simeone].”