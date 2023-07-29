Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors on free transfer after terminating Valencia contract

Alex Brotherton
CavaniGetty Images
Edinson Cavani has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors after terminating his contract at Valencia.

  • Cavani joins Boca Juniors
  • Terminated Valencia deal after one season
  • Paid £1.3m to end contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Cavani signed a two-year contract at Valencia after leaving Manchester United last summer, but he has now joined Boca Juniors on an 18-month deal after ending his stay in Spain prematurely.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Uruguayan striker only managed to score five league goals last season as Valencia finished two points above the relegation zone, and has reportedly paid £1.3 million of his own money to terminate his contract.

DID YOU KNOW? Cavani made a name for himself in Europe with goal-laden spells at Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, but earlier this week his brother confirmed his desire to return to South America.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAVANI?: The Argentine top flight draws to a close this weekend, with Boca finishing far behind arch-rivals and champions River Plate. Cavani still has the Copa Libertadores to play for though, and he could make his debut in Boca's last-16 clash against Uruguayan side Nacional. He'll wear the iconic No.10 shirt once worn by Diego Maradona, Juan Roman Riquelme and Carlos Tevez.