'Perfect life' - Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard insists he doesn't miss playing football after hanging up his boots at the age of 32

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard insists that he does not miss football after retiring at the age of 32.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard presented the Kopa Trophy to Jude Bellingham during the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony. When asked by ceremony host Didier Drogba how his retirement is going, the Belgian was surprisingly honest.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm enjoying life, family and the kids," Hazard said. "I can do what I want. It's a perfect life. At the moment I don't miss playing football. Let's see in a few months. My kids asked me to come to the Ballon d'Or so I said, 'Okay, let's go and spend the night in Paris."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard announced his retirement earlier in October, four months after he left Real Madrid when his contract ended. The former attacker lit up the Premier League with Chelsea, but flopped in Spain after making an £88.5 million ($112m) move to Real Madrid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? Whether or not Hazard decides to make a move into coaching or the media remains to be seen, but as he said on Monday night, he's currently enjoying time with his family.