Fans of the popular game mode have worried that it may not continue, here's what EA Sports has said

FIFA and EA Sports part ways after 30 years in 2023, which spells the end of the iconic FIFA game series - FIFA 23 being the final instalment. But that doesn't mean it's the end of blockbuster football video games. EA Sports FC will be the next generation strand that takes over, with FIFA believed to have plans for their own game too.

So, there certainly won't be a shortage of football games on the market any time soon. Instead, it might mean we get more franchises which compete with each other. But, one of the biggest questions on fans' minds is whether EA Sports FC will also have an Ultimate Team game mode like the FIFA games.

Will EA Sports FC have Ultimate Team?

The Ultimate Team game mode was launched with FIFA 09 and has taken off since then. If you love this game mode, you'll be happy to know that EA Sports FC will have this mode for future games.

In a statement made last year, EA said: "Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there."

It remains to be seen how the rebrand will manifest on Ultimate Team, with the term 'FUT' - an acronym meaning FIFA Ultimate Team - potentially changing.

What is Ultimate Team?

Ultimate Team is a game mode allowing players to create unique teams, with players from various clubs. In short, it's in the name - you get to create your Ultimate Team and play with them against other players or artificial intelligence for challenges to win packs, coins, and so much more.

Coins and packs will allow you to build a stronger, better team and progress towards a truly amazing Ultimate Team. You also get to build your team's identity from the club badge and jerseys.

There are also fun real-life collaborations that make it into the game, for example, football fashion brand Lover's FC teamed up with FIFA 23 to bring a real-life leopard jersey into the virtual world.

What is EA Sports FC?

EA Sports FC is the new era of football games after the video game publisher ended their partnership with FIFA. FIFA 23 will be the last iteration of the partnership and is still available to buy now.

There's not much to know other than we will learn more about the game in July, and in a statement, EA said: "Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS.

"Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we're ready to take global football experiences to new heights on behalf of all football fans around the world."

