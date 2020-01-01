'Dybala must do more with his talent' - Juventus star's 'journey has just begun' says Del Piero

The former Italy international has warned the Argentine play maker that "nobody gives you anything for free" at the Allianz Stadium

Paulo Dybala "must set himself no limits" in order to achieve his full potential in the coming years, according to Alessandro Del Piero, who has urged the talisman to start maximising his talents.

Juve snapped Dybala up for an initial €32 million (£28m/$35m) from Palermo back in 2015, tieing him down to a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The international has since racked up 214 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring an impressive 90 goals, while getting his hands on a whole host of major trophies.

Dybala has played a key role in Juve's last four title triumphs, and also has three winners' medals to his name.

The 26-year-old is widely considered to be among the world's finest forwards, but has had to adjust his role in Turin since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival from in 2018.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner instantly took over as Juve's main man, and it has taken time for Dybala to rediscover his best form and strike up a strong understanding with the Portuguese superstar.

Significant signs of progress have been made this season though, with Dybala contributing 13 goals and 12 assists to Juve's cause from 34 outings.

His latest strike rounded off a 2-0 victory over Scudetto rivals in a match played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 8.

Del Piero says the superb individual effort served as a stark reminder of Dybala's unique qualities, but he wants to see more from a player who has not yet reached his prime.

“The kind of goal that he scored against Inter proves that he is a player of extraordinary quality," the Juve legend told Gazzetta dello Sport. "What a goal like that must do is give him even more confidence and awareness of his potential.

“In fact, I’ll go one further. Someone with his capabilities, his talent and I’ll add his mentality, must do even more. Paulo must set himself no limits and conquer the future. Nobody gives you anything for free, especially not at Juve, and I say that from experience. You have to prove everything to the very last game, let alone before the peak of your career.

“Dybala’s journey has just begun and will get even better – with the Bianconeri jersey on his back, obviously.”