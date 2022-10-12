Jurgen Klopp was thrilled as Liverpool ended their wretched away run with a record-breaking 7-1 thrashing of Rangers at Ibrox.

Salah scores fastest ever Champions League hat-trick in Glasgow

Reds had not won on the road since May

Klopp plans to drink a celebratory beer en route back to Merseyside

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were irresistible as they ran in six second-half goals in Glasgow, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice and Mohamed Salah coming off the bench to score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history. Liverpool had not won an away game in any competition since May, but were able to give their fans a night to remember despite falling behind to Scott Arfield's early strike.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp smiled: "It changes the mood, definitely. It is completely different. We usually drink a beer after away games, but it is that long [since we won away] that I will probably be drunk after one!"

Liverpool welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to Anfield this weekend, and Klopp, understandably, was not getting carried away despite his side's masterful showing.

He said: "I am always ready for a change in the right direction, but we will see. We don’t have to make a big thing of it but the best football team in the world right now is coming to Anfield on Sunday, and we will see what we can do. It’s not that we come with a big mouth and say ‘we are waiting!' Not at all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result means Liverpool now need just one more point from their final two group games to join Napoli in qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages. The Reds visit Ajax on October 26.

DID YOU KNOW? Only Erling Haaland (23) has more goal involvements for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season than Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (12 – 8 goals, 4 assists).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are next in action on Sunday, when they host Manchester City at Anfield.