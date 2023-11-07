'I'd drink almost until I'd pass out' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney reveals extent of alcohol problem during early playing career

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has spoken about his alcohol problem during his early playing career.

The England and Manchester United legend recently opened up about his struggles with alcohol.

Rooney burst onto the scene as a teenager as he made his professional debut for Everton at 16 before playing his first international match for England at 17. By 20, he joined United and became a Premier League sensation.

However, the striker struggled to handle the fame and attention at such a young age and used alcohol as a 'release.

Article continues below

Speaking on the podcast of former rugby league star Rob Burrow, Rooney said: "My release was alcohol when I was in my early 20s. I’d go home, and spend a couple of days at home and not leave the house. I’d drink almost until I’d pass out. I didn’t want to be around people, because sometimes you feel embarrassed. Sometimes you feel like you’ve let people down and ultimately I didn’t know how else to deal with it.

"When you don’t take the help and guidance of others, you can be really in a low place, and I was for a few years with that. Thankfully, now I’m not afraid to go and speak to people about issues."

Despite his troubles, Rooney went on to become the Three Lions' all-time highest goalscorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances until Harry Kane surpassed his tally.

After his playing career, he managed clubs like Derby County and DC United and is currently in charge of Championship side Birmingham City.