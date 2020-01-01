Dortmund confirm signing of PSG full-back Meunier

The 28-year-old will join Belgium international team-mates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the Signal Iduna Park and arrives on a free transfer

Dortmund have confirmed they have completed the signing of right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.

The international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League over the past 12 months, with the likes of , and having all been mentioned as possible destinations.

But it's giants Dortmund that have won the race for the 28-year-old, with Meunier signing a four-year contract that will run until 2024.

Explaining his reasons for joining the club, Meunier referenced the club's passionate support, with the defender having witnessed the famous Yellow Wall up close as PSG dumped the German side out of Europe this season.

Meunier told Dortmund's official website: " plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural.

"BVB are known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with PSG at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.

Olé Olé, Thomas Meunier 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/iD3qOMpTqy — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 25, 2020

"I am ambitious and, like when I was in Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund."

As confirmed by Goal, Meunier, along with his former PSG team-mate Edinson Cavani, had already decided that he wouldn't make himself available for the remainder of the Ligue 1 club's Champions League campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the quarter-finals of the competition, which will now be staged in Lisbon in August as a mini-knockout tournament after the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a change in format.

But both players will be departing when their contracts expire on June 30, dealing a blow to the French capital club's hopes of winning the competition for the first time.

