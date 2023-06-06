Donny van de Beek to leave Man Utd? Dutch star will explore options this summer due to playing-time concerns

Donny van de Beek will explore his options this summer and could depart Manchester United.

Van de Beek could leave Man Utd

Signed from Ajax in 2020

Will explore options, in search of more minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek may depart Old Trafford ahead of next season as he wants to play for a team where he can be a regular in the starting XI.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman arrived at United in 2020 to much fanfare and expectation following his impressive displays at Ajax, where he helped the Eredivisie giants reach the Champions League semi-final. However, injuries and poor form have kept Van de Beek from ever becoming a prominent figure for the Red Devils.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Van de Beek initially struggled for form when he arrived at United. He was loaned out to Everton in January 2022, but failed to impress.

When Erik ten Hag arrived at United in summer 2022, it seemed like Van de Beek's career in England could be revived. After all, it was under Ten Hag that Van de Beek announced himself to the world. Unfortunately, though, two more injuries saw him fall further down the pecking order. While he is nearing full recovery, another season at Old Trafford seems unlikely.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? The Dutch midfielder, who had a knee operation in January, is set to recover before pre-season begins and will be evaluating his options with a United exit on the cards.