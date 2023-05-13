'That is in the DNA' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag laments that club can't 'do it the easy way'

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United naturally struggle to finish off teams after their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

MUFC took first-half lead through Martial

Had plenty of good chances

But only killed the game off late on

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Red Devils managed to get back to winning ways after two consecutive Premier League defeats, their manager seemed unhappy with their inability to secure the three points in a more comfortable fashion.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to match the highest standards - winning games," Ten Hag told reporters. "But I heard United don't do it the easy way, that is in the DNA."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After scoring in the 32nd minute through Anthony Martial, it took Manchester United up until the 94th minute of the match before they killed off Wolves when Alejandro Garnacho fired in to make it 2-0. Across the game, they missed a number of big opportunities despite having 11 shots at goal, with nine on target. Notably, Antony was poor in this regard, missing some key chances.

Their opponents, on the other hand, were somewhat fortunate to still be in the game late on as they didn't work David de Gea once with any of their five attempts at goal.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will hope for more efficiency in front of goal next time out as Manchester United play Bournemouth away from home looking to secure a spot in the top four.