'We're in a different landscape' - Southgate explains decision to stay on as England boss after World Cup heartbreak

Gareth Southgate says his family motivated him to continue as England manager despite the Three Lions' heartbreak at the World Cup.

France knocked England out of World Cup

There were questions about Southgate's future

Manager wants to have another go

WHAT HAPPENED? After England bowed out at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of a 2-1 loss to France, there were questions about Southgate's future as Three Lions manager. Following the defeat, the coach even went on to question his players' belief, or the lack of it, to win the game before it started. However, now the dust has settled, Southgate feels that he would like to have another opportunity to claim World Cup glory after his family convinced him to continue in his current role.

WHAT THEY SAID: “They [his family] left Doha saying you’ve got to give this one more go and try to get this trophy. I’m in a job with the chance to make some history and I have the privilege of leading the national team. It’s been an unbelievable experience. I think we’ve made progress with the team across the years we’ve been in charge and I’m determined to try to drive the team that next step," he stated to ITV.

“We’re in a different landscape to any previous England team because of the success we’ve had. In our own minds, winning is probably the only thing that’s going to fulfil us," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olivier Giroud's 78th-minute strike secured a victory for Les Bleus, but it could've been so different for England if Harry Kane had converted from the spot with just six minutes of normal time remaining.

WHAT NEXT? Southgate's side will be back in action in March when they kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.