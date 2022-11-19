'It's up to us to bring the entertainment' - Dier admits onus is on England to drum up World Cup atmosphere after last-minute FIFA stadium beer ban

England and Tottenham defender Eric Dier has brushed off concerns regarding the alcohol ban at World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

World Cup begins tomorrow

England haven't won since 1966

Booze laws may cause fan concern

WHAT HAPPENED? Just days before the tournament begins, FIFA opted to ban the sale of beer at the eight host stadiums amid supposed pressure from hosts Qatar. Naturally, this had led to some concerns over the atmosphere in games, but Dier has put the onus on his England teammates to inspire support from the travelling England fans

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, he said: "I'd like to think you can enjoy yourself without alcohol. It's up to us to bring the entertainment. It's up to us to bring great football. That can create a great atmosphere in the stadium."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buying alcohol in Qatar was already expected to be difficult and expensive enough due to strictly controlled state laws. However, supporters looked set to be able to purchase booze in and around fan zones and stadiums on matchdays until this last-gasp U-turn.

IN ONE PHOTO:

There will be no booze in the stands at World Cup stadiums...

WHAT NEXT FOR DIER? Of course, this ban should have little impact on the Tottenham defender and his England teammates who begin their tournament on Monday against Iran in Group B.