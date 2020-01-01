Dier suspended for four matches after jumping into stands and confronting fan following Spurs' FA Cup defeat

The England international chased a supporter into the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following their penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich

Eric Dier has been banned for four games after he jumped into the crowd to confront a supporter after 's fifth-round loss to Norwich.

The defensive midfielder jumped over the advertising hoardings and into the stands to chase down the fan following the penalty shoot-out loss in March, with footage of the incident going viral on social media.

The ban comes into play with immediate effect, and the international has also been fined £40,000.

According to the FA, Dier had admitted improper conduct but had said that his actions were not aggressive - a claim which was dismissed by the English football authority.

The FA said on Twitter: "The Tottenham Hotspur player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against in The FA Cup on 4 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening."

Dier climbed up the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before being pulled away by stewards following Spurs' loss to the Canaries.

He was attempting to confront a supporter who was believed to have been involved in a row with his brother, with his actions prompting a mixed response from the world of football.

Some sympathised with the player considering the abuse faced from some fans, while others felt he should have kept his cool.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised Dier immediately following the incident, although he later said he did not expect the club to punish Dier on top of the FA investigation.

“I don’t think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question," Mourinho said.

"I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother...”

Mourinho later said: "I don't know the answer [as to whether he will be disciplined]. The only thing I can say is that, if the club does, it's not because I want it.

"I am with the player. I believe that the club is also with the player. So I believe there is no action from us. One thing is conversations, sharing ideas, another thing is going in that direction, which I don't think we as a club want to go."

Spurs were beaten at home by the Premier League's bottom club on penalties after the game had finished 1-1 after extra time.