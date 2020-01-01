‘Dest deserves dream opportunity at Barcelona’ – USMNT coach Berhalter backing defender to star

The teenage full-back has secured a high-profile switch to Camp Nou, with his international coach tipping him to reach the very top of the game

Sergino Dest is fully deserving of his opportunity to live the dream at , says United States coach Gregg Berhalter, with the teenage defender being tipped to thrive at Camp Nou.

At just 19 years of age, and with only one full season of first-team football at under his belt, a promising full-back has been taken to Camp Nou in a €21 million (£19m/$25m) deal.

Dest has already been eased into the fold by Barca, with the -born youngster embracing the opportunity to work alongside Lionel Messi and co in a star-studded squad.

More teams

Berhalter believes a hot prospect will prove his worth in Catalunya, with the success being enjoyed in the present a direct result of many years of hard work in the past.

The boss told Mundo Deportivo of a player who already forms part of his senior international plans: “Dest has been preparing to play at a big club and he achieved it. Barcelona has been the team of his dreams.

“I think he is strong and he gives the right passes. On offense he can do many things and he is very good at defending.

“Dest is a very complete player and what is important is that he likes to work hard and is always looking to improve.”

While seeing plenty of qualities in Dest’s game, Berhalter admits there is still room for improvement.

He expects that potential to be unlocked by Barca, with a versatile performer capable of ticking a number of important boxes for the giants despite his lack of top-level experience.

Berhalter added: “He will get better, but it is important to emphasise how good he is in the give-and-goes and he showed some of that in his debut

Article continues below

“I saw the game live and I thought it was an interesting moment for him to enter, a difficult moment actually. I think he did a great job.

“In the national team I had already used him as a left-back and he did a fantastic job, so it does not matter what side he plays really.”

Dest is capable of operating in either full-back post and will be looking to build on an encouraging Barca debut against when Ronald Koeman’s side return to action on Saturday away at .