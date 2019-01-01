Denis Bouanga on target as Nimes ease past Rennes

The Gabon international scored his sixth goal of the season to help the Crocodiles continue on the path of victory at Stade des Costieres

Denis Bouanga was on target in ’ 3-1 win over in Tuesday’s French encounter.

After returning to winning ways against , the Crocodiles continued with their impressive performance at Stade des Costieres with the Gabon striker playing a key role.

Renaud Ripart opened the scoring for Bernard Blaquart’s men in the 24th minute after receiving a pass from Teji Savanier.

In the 40th minute, Herve Lybohy turned the ball into his own net to level proceedings for the visitors.

Moments before the half-time break, both sides were short of a man after Anthony Brianco received a straight red card and Benjamin Andre got his second booking.

In the 55th minute, Bouanga found the net to restore the lead to his side before Antonin Bobichon sealed the victory.

Article continues below

The Gabon striker who has now scored six league goals this season made ways for Theo Sainte-Luce in the 90th minute.

With the win, Nimes have climbed to the 10th spot in the league standings with 43 points from 31 games. They visit in their next game on Saturday.