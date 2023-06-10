Dele Alli told to 'recover as a human' as annoyed Besiktas club president summarises disastrous loan spell & confirms: He won't come back!

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Ceni advised Dele Alli to become a better human and confirmed that the player will not return to the club.

Besiktas president slams Dele Alli

Told to 'improve as a human'

Won't return to the Turkish club

WHAT HAPPENED? Alli had an underwhelming loan spell at the Turkish club where he managed to score just three times in 15 appearances. He saw his attitude called into question by prominent figures at Besiktas during the 2022-23 season and now the club president has given his thoughts about the midfielder and his time in Turkey.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to beIN Sports, Ahmet Nur Ceni said: "He was a player we were very excited about when he came. He won't come back. We didn't get what we expected from him. I hope he recovers as a human."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last summer, Alli was sent out on loan to Turkey after Everton lost faith in his abilities. The 27-year-old hoped to improve his game at Besiktas, but things did not go to plan for him.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE ALLI? Alli has now returned to Everton, and it remains to be seen if Sean Dyche is ready to work with him or send him out on another loan spell. He still has a year left on his existing contract with the club and it's unlikely there will be any suitors for a permanent transfer.