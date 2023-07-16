'I haven't stopped crying' - Dele Alli's biological mother responds to 'heartbreaking' interview

Dele Alli's biological mother said she had "no idea" that the Everton midfielder had been molested as a child until his interview last week.

The England international revealed that he had been molested by a friend of his mum when he was six years old in an emotional interview with Gary Neville.

Dele, 27, moved in with Alan and Sally Hickford when he was 12 and refers to the pair as his adoptive mother and father. He no longer has contact with his biological parents.

“I have not been able to stop crying since I heard my son describe the abuse he suffered as a child. I had no idea he’d been molested," his blood mother told The Sun.

"I’m so sorry. It breaks my heart to think that someone I allowed into my house might have betrayed my trust in the worst possible way. I cannot put into words how upset I am. I no longer have contact with my son - and only hope I’ll have the chance to see him again."

The ex-Tottenham star went into further detail about his upbringing, which included selling drugs at the age of eight and being hung off a bridge by a man at just 11 years old.

"I haven't really spoken about that much, to be honest. I mean, I think there were a few incidents that could give you kind of a brief understanding," he said.

"So, at six, I was molested by my mum's friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic, and that happened at six. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, and then I was sent back."

Dele emerged as one of England's hottest prospects at Spurs but his career has since gone into decline and he was sold to Everton in 2022.

His time at the Toffees did not go well, though, as he was eventually loaned out to Besiktas last summer, featuring 15 times for the Turkish giants due to injury issues.

Dele spent six weeks in a rehab clinic in the United States until June and is now back at Everton as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. Harry Kane has been among those to voice support for the player since his brave interview with Neville.