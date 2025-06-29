'It will definitely happen' - Barcelona chief confirms plan for Lionel Messi tribute at renovated Camp Nou

Barcelona vice-president Elena Fort has confirmed that plans remain in place for a Lionel Messi tribute once Camp Nou renovations have been completed.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi severed career-long ties with La Liga giants Barca in 2021 as his contract expired and no extension could be financed. The Argentine icon spread his wings and headed to France for two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi is now in the United States with MLS side Inter Miami, having chased the American dream in 2023, with a playing return to Catalunya being ruled out for a man that is now 38 years of age.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

A special exhibition game will, however, be arranged that allows Messi to grace Camp Nou one last time - with that iconic venue currently in the process of undergoing a stunning upgrade.

WHAT FORT SAID

Fort told La Vanguardia when asked if Messi will be at the grand opening when a stadium he broke countless records at throws open its doors once more: “Leo Messi's tribute at Camp Nou must take place when the stadium is 100% finished. It will definitely happen because he is the best player in Barca's history.”

Getty/GOAL/X(@Marca)

TELL ME MORE

Barcelona are heading to Asia for their pre-season, before heading home for a Joan Gamper Trophy clash on August 10 - which could be against Cesc Fabregas’ Como and the first fixture back at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA?

Fort said when asked if transfer target Nico Williams could be on board by the time that contest takes place: “We'll have the best team in the world, which in my opinion is the current one, and the sports department is working to ensure that all the players they want are there. We'll explain who we'll be playing against soon.”