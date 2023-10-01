'My brother!' - Declan Rice & Martin Odegaard lend support to under-fire Arsenal team-mate Kai Havertz after German ends wait for maiden Gunners goal against Bournemouth

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and star midfielder Declan Rice lent their support to team-mate Kai Havertz after he scored his maiden Gunners' goal.

Havertz scored maiden Arsenal goal

Rice and Odegaard show support to Havertz

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 4-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The German attacker was under tremendous pressure as he had failed to find the back of the net even once since joining Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer. The goal drought finally ended on Saturday as he converted a penalty in the team's 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

After the match, both Odegaard and Rice showed love to their underfire team-mate as they uploaded photos with the German player on their Instagram stories. While Odegaard wrote, "Well done brother" followed by a heart and a clapping emoji, Rice captioned his story, "My brother man!! Buzzing for you" with a heart and a heart eye emoji.

Article continues below

@Odegaard.98/IG

@declanrice/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not just the players, but Havertz also received support from his manager Mikel Arteta, who believes that things can only go uphill now that he has got his first goal.

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners will be next seen in action against Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.