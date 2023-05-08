Debate: Which Premier League team should Neymar join as PSG star eyes transfer?

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and wants to move to the Premier League - but where should he go?

Having previously hoped to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Neymar has had a change of heart and now wants to leave the French giants, and it seems they have no intention of standing in his way.

The Premier League has been touted as the Brazilian's preferred destination, and he has previously been linked with Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Whatever his preference and despite his struggles with injury of late, there is likely to be no shortage of interest in the attacker given his superstar status. Indeed, he will be desperate to prove that he is still among the best players in the world in a new league.

So, if he does come to England, which Premier League side would be best suited to Neymar, and vice versa?

