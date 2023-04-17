Debate: Can Liverpool pull off Champions League qualification despite nightmare season?

Liverpool's struggles this season have been well documented, but they finally looked something close to their best as they mauled Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.
The 6-1 scoreline wasn't necessarily even the biggest positive; Diogo Jota ended his year-long wait for a Reds goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in a hybrid midfield role, and Luis Diaz made his return from a 190-day injury layoff.
The performance itself was scintillating, as this inconsistent Liverpool side provided a throwback to some of their very best displays under Jurgen Klopp.
The Merseysiders still find themselves nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, and in-form Brighton and Aston Villa are above them, but if they can continue like this, who knows where they could end up?
Such an ominous performance does raise the question: can Liverpool SOMEHOW snatch Champions League qualification this season?!
