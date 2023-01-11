Explained: Why Dean Henderson probably won't face 'criminal' nemesis Man Utd in Carabao Cup semi-final

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson would love to knock parent club Manchester United out in the semi-final but likely won't be able to play.

WHAT HAPPENED? Steve Cooper's men snuck past Wolves on penalties to place themselves into the next stage of the Carabao Cup. However, Henderson will probably not be able to play in the game as it would violate the terms of his loan deal. Indeed, the goalkeeper won't be able to feature against his parent club Manchester United without their permission - and the go-ahead almost certainly won't come after negative comments he made about the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Henderson has been on the record about how unhappy he was at Old Trafford and likely would have wanted revenge in a high-profile semi-final.

"It was frustrating," he said last summer. "To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming. The conversation I had, coming out of the Euro squad, was that you're coming back here to be the number one goalkeeper. I got Covid - unfortunately, no one followed through with anything they told me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the quarter-final shootout against Wolves, Henderson saved a penalty from Ruben Neves and then stopped the decider from Joe Hodge to send Forest through.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR HENDERSON: When Henderson arrived on loan, Manchester United removed the option for a permanent deal to be completed the next summer, so he may yet return to the club temporarily at the end of the season.