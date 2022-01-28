Watch: Davies loses mind reacting to Canada goal on live stream as nation closes in on World Cup qualification
Alphonso Davies went crazy on a Twitch live stream during Canada's 2-0 win over Honduras in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, with his voice escalating to a scream as international team-mate Jonathan David chipped the opposing goalkeeper.
Davies, 21, would ordinarily have been on the pitch with Canada but has been sidelined by a heart condition after his Covid recovery.
He nonetheless brought the passion as he cheered on the squad from afar.
Watch Davies react to Canada's second goal vs Honduras
"Golazo! Jonny!" shouted Davies in regards to David's superb finish.
Canada's World Cup aspirations
There's plenty for Davies and his country to be excited about right now, as they're atop CONCACAF in World Cup qualifying and still unbeaten through nine matches.
Davies and David are the shining stars of a new generation of Canadian talent who appear ready to take the nation to new heights.
Canada has only played at one World Cup in their history (1986) and have never scored a goal in the competition. That could soon change, however.
Below is the current CONCACAF table through the first nine games:
Team
GD
Points
Canada
+10
19
United States
+8
18
Mexico
+5
17
Panama
+1
14
Costa Rica
0
12
Jamaica
-5
7
El Salvador
-7
6
Honduras
-12
3