David de Gea matches Peter Schmeichel's clean sheet record for Manchester United in win against Leicester

David de Gea has notched an impressive landmark at Manchester United by matching club legend Peter Schmeichel's record for clean sheets.

De Gea kept clean sheet vs Leicester

Is his 180th in all competitions

Has equalled Peter Schmeichel's record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper kept a clean sheet for the 180th time for the Red Devils as they ran out 3-0 winners against Leicester at Old Trafford, matching the record previously set by United legend Peter Schmeichel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea made two saves during the match to keep the Foxes out, enjoying a much quieter afternoon than his counterpart Danny Ward, who saw Marcus Rashford put two past him followed by a Jadon Sancho goal to wrap up the match.

IN TWO PHOTOS

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The 32-year-old will attempt to beat the record when his side host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday.