'We have enough GOATs!' - David Beckham shares adorable snap with baby goat and makes hilarious nod towards Lionel Messi

David Beckham was in total farmer mode on Friday, posting a humorous photo of himself holding a baby goat on Instagram.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami co-owner posted the Instagram photo with a subtle caption referencing Lionel Messi who signed with his club in August 2023. The former England captain also showcased a new haircut.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In reference to the phrase GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), which is used to characterise athletes at the peak of their game, he wrote: "Found a little friend in the country. And no Harper Seven sorry we can’t keep it. we have enough G.O.A.Ts right now @intermiamicf".

WHAT NEXT? Beckham's Inter Miami despite their outrageous signings failed to make it to the post-season playoffs but will play later tonight when the take on New York City FC in a friendly honouring Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win.

