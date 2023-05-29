Will Darren Moore sing ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ anthem at Wembley? Owls boss discusses new pre-match tradition ahead of League One play-off final

Darren Moore has explained why singing and clapping along to the ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ anthem has become a pre-match tradition for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Owls boss has embraced what it means to fill the head coach post at Hillsborough, with there expectation on his side to deliver each and every time that they take to the field. A thrilling 2022-23 campaign has taken them to the League One play-off final, with a remarkable comeback against Peterborough United last time out seeing them overturn a four-goal deficit to prevail 5-3 on penalties. Moore got the crowd going ahead of that contest when joining in with chants on the touchline, and he intends to do the same at Wembley on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Moore, speaking in association with Sky Bet, has told GOAL when asked if he will be continuing with a new pre-match routine: “I don’t see why not. It’s something that I really enjoy, connecting with the fans. I like singing along with the fans before the game starts because the energy that they give out, transmits to me and the players – it’s a really wonderful thing. Credit to all the fans, and I’ll be with them on Monday before the game, getting ready for the match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moore has spent two years in charge of Wednesday, having taken the reins back in March 2021, and now has them one game away from bringing a two-season stint back in the third tier to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Wednesday fans will be in good voice at Wembley, having sold close to 44,000 tickets for a meeting with South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, and their club anthem – which is sung over the top of 'Hi Ho Silver Lining' by Jeff Beck – will ring out loud and proud at the home of English football.