'My dad never wanted me to sign for Chelsea' - Terry reveals his father 'kicked off' after son chose Blues over Man Utd

The former captain says his decision to move to Stamford Bridge divided his family

John Terry has admitted that his father initially didn't want him to sign for as the former Blues defender said his family tried to push him to join .

Terry went on to have a legendary stay at Stamford Bridge, spending 19 seasons with Chelsea while making 717 appearances across all competitions.

He originally joined the Blues at age 14, having represented West Ham's academy up to that point.

More teams

At the time, Terry had the option of joining several of the Premier League's biggest clubs, including and Man Utd, but Chelsea won out, although he says that decision wasn't one that was supported by his family at the time.

“I had the option between Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United and to be fair all of them went above and beyond,” he told the Footballer’s Guide to Football podcast. “The moment I walked into Chelsea, it just felt right. I know that’s going to sound really bizarre.

“Again, my dad never wanted me to sign for Chelsea. Actually, on the pitch of me signing my schoolboy form at the club, my dad refused to go on the pitch with me.

"I’m in the tunnel, the players are coming off the pitch and I’m waiting in the tunnel, Glenn Hoddle goes past and my dad’s going, ‘You’re not signing for this football club, we should sign for Manchester United’.

“Again, me being me at the time I’m going, ‘I’m 100 per cent I’m signing here, if you don’t come out with me I’m going out to sign’. You needed a parent, so my mum said she would come and sign it with me, my dad’s going mad at my mum, ‘No you wont’.

“There’s a picture of my mum and Graham Rix signing my contract, but my dad refused and absolutely kicked off that night. Again, me being the character I was, I knew Chelsea was right for me.

Article continues below

“One night that was probably supposed to be one of the best nights of my life turned out to be a tough one for a young 14-year-old to be honest.

“I just knew and loved Chelsea from the moment I walked in and never looked back, I still love the club and look out for every result now."

Terry is currently an assistant at , who return to play on Wednesday against , marking the club's first match since the coronavirus outbreak caused the suspension of the Premier League. Chelsea, meanwhile, will play their first match on Sunday, when they visit Terry and Villa.