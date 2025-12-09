How to buy Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tickets: Dec 14 information, last-minute ticket prices & more

Get ready for a blockbuster Premier League clash as Crystal Palace host reigning champions Manchester City at Selhurst Park. That historic victory cemented Palace's reputation as 'giant killers' and has undoubtedly fuelled a genuine rivalry between these two sides.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, finished third in the 2024-25 Premier League season and were left with only the Community Shield to show for their efforts after a challenging campaign that included an 'unprecedented period of poor form'. With the pain of that FA Cup final defeat still fresh, City will be arriving at Selhurst Park with a strong desire for revenge and redemption, aiming to assert their dominance and secure crucial league points.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, enjoyed their most successful Premier League season in 2024-25, finishing 12th with a club-record 53 points. Their passionate Selhurst Park faithful, known for creating one of the most intimidating atmospheres in English football, will be buzzing as they welcome the Citizens.

With both teams having key players like Jean-Philippe Mateta (Palace's top scorer with 14 league goals last season) and Erling Haaland (City's prolific striker with 22 league goals), this match promises thrilling action and high stakes.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sun, December 14, 2025, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Selhurst Park, London Tickets

Where to buy Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tickets?

The best way to purchase tickets officially is directly through the respective club websites. For Crystal Palace home games at Selhurst Park, fans typically need to be an active member of the club. Crystal Palace offers various membership tiers, such as Adult, Junior, Gold, Junior Gold, and International memberships, which grant priority access to single-match tickets.

Similarly, for Manchester City supporters hoping to attend an away game at Selhurst Park, the purchasing process is managed by Manchester City through their official channels. The club operates a loyalty points scheme, where season ticket holders and members with a history of attending games are given priority. A Cityzens Matchday Membership is usually required to gain access to tickets, and due to high demand, tickets for away sections for top-tier fixtures like this are almost exclusively allocated to those with significant loyalty points, making a direct purchase without membership or loyalty points extremely challenging.

For fans who are not season ticket holders or club members, or those seeking more flexibility, secondary marketplaces and ticket aggregators like SeatPick offer a viable alternative, with tickets from £89.

How much are Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tickets?

Ticket prices for a Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City can vary significantly based on demand, seating location, and the method of purchase.

For the 2025/26 season, adult single-match tickets at Selhurst Park typically begin around £35.

For a high-profile fixture against a team like Manchester City, official tickets at these lowest price points are snapped up quickly by season ticket holders and members.

When looking at the broader market, including secondary resale platforms, prices can be higher due to increased demand. On SeatPick, for instance, Crystal Palace tickets can start from approximately £89.

When are Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tickets released?

Official ticket releases for Premier League matches generally follow a tiered system that prioritises season ticket holders and club members.

For Crystal Palace home games, season ticket holders have their seats guaranteed for the entire season. Following this, tickets for individual matches are usually released in exclusive sales windows for various membership tiers. For high-demand matches like the one against Manchester City, it's common for tickets to sell out during these member-only phases, meaning they rarely reach a general sale to the wider public.

Manchester City also operates a structured release system for their away allocations. Tickets are typically released based on loyalty points, with the highest-priority members and season ticket holders getting the first opportunity to purchase.

For fans who miss out on the initial official releases or do not hold the necessary memberships/loyalty points, secondary marketplaces become the primary avenue for securing tickets. Platforms like SeatPick often have listings available right up until kick-off, as season ticket holders can use official club resale platforms (where available, like Crystal Palace's own Ticket Resale) to put their unwanted tickets up for sale.