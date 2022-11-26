Croatia vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Croatia against Canada on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Croatia and Canada are both winless in the 2022 World Cup so far as they take to the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. The Group F encounter will follow the clash between Belgium and Morocco from the same group.

It's the fourth World Cup finals appearance for Luka Modric, who will be helping to inspire his side to victory after they were held by Morocco. Canada, meanwhile, will still be reeling that they couldn't get the better of Belgium after dominating the match and missing an early penalty.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Croatia vs Canada date & kick-off time

Game: Croatia vs Canada Date: November 27, 2022 Kick-off: 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 6pm CAT / 9:30pm IST Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Croatia vs Canada on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Croatia squad & team news

Dalic will be relieved that Nikola Vlasic didn't sustain a serious injury in the Morocco draw as the West Ham man has returned to training, while Mario Pasalic or Mislav Orsic will be on stand by in case they're called upon.

Andrej Kramaric will most likely keep his place ahead of Marko Livaja, who is set to join Lovro Majer on the bench.

Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic will all start again.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Position Players Goalkeepers Livakovic, Ivusic, Grbic Defenders Vida, Lovren, Barisic, Juranovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Stanisic, Erlic, Sutalo Midfielders Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Majer, Jakic, Sucic Forwards Perisic, Kramaric, Perkovic, Orsic, Budimir, Livaja

Canada squad and team news

The likes of Alphonso Davies, Milan Borjan and Stephen Eustaquio started against Belgium despite questions over their fitness and it should be no different on Sunday.

The only notable change Herdman may bring about is starting Cyle Larin in place of Junior Hoilett, while veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is set to make his 100th appearance for Canada. Ismael Kone and Jonathan Osorio are other options to come in.

Canada possible XI: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin; David