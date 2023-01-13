He's back! Cristiano Ronaldo watches Real Madrid training in Saudi Arabia ahead of Barcelona clash

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped into visit his former Real Madrid teammates at their training session in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final.

Ronaldo visited former Real Madrid teammates

Spent nine years in Spanish capital

Regarded as one of their best ever players

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid are currently competing in the Spanish Super Cup which is hosted in Saudi Arabia. Obviously, their iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi based side Al-Nassr, so he was able to drop by and say hello to some of his former teammates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid, and in that time established himself as one of the best players ever. He scored more goals that he played games, and won four Ballon d'Ors while donning the famous white shirt.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO & REAL MADRID? Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr, but could play his first game in Saudi Arabia for an all-star team against PSG on January 19. Real Madrid are due to play Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on January 15.