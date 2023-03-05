Cristiano Ronaldo sends plane full of care items to aid victims of Turkey & Syria earthquakes

The Portuguese superstar has sent help to those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Earthquakes have devastated Turkey and Syria

Ronaldo sends plane full of care items

Thousands of people killed

WHAT HAPPENED? In a great humanitarian gesture, the Portugal and Al-Nassr star had paid for tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk and medical supplies to be sent to victims of the disaster, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On February 6, a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked several parts of southern Turkey and Syria resulting in the loss of thousands of human lives and large-scale destruction of properties.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is not the only gesture of help Ronaldo has made following the earthquakes. Turkish footballer Merih Demiral had revealed that he has permission from Ronaldo to auction one of his signed jerseys from his collection and the money will be donated to aid the earthquake victims.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? The star player will be next seen in action on Thursday when Al-Nassr face Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.