Cristiano Ronaldo races up Saudi Pro League top goalscorer chart with first-half hat-trick for Al-Nassr vs Damac

Ronaldo scored his sixth, seventh and eighth Saudi Pro League goals as he netted a first-half hat-trick for Al-Nassr in their trip to Damac.

Netted two early goals against Damac

Completed hat-trick in first-half stoppage time

Now in top five on scorer chart

WHAT HAPPENED? Damac sit seventh in the Saudi Pro League and presented with Al-Nassr with a stern test on the road. However, having a talisman such as Ronaldo means nothing is ever too difficult. The Portuguese veteran opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute before drilling one low past Damac goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba. He then completed his hat-trick three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Below is CR7's third, which came via the counter-attack...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's goal tally is now tied for fourth in the Saudi Pro League in far fewer matches than his peers. He's just five off team-mate Anderson Talisca for the lead.

Meanwhile, a win for Al-Nassr would take them back to the top of the Saudi Pro League, two points clear of second-placed Al-Ittihad who dropped points at home to Al-Raed on Thursday.

IN A PHOTO:

Al Nassr Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After Saturday, the forward is next in action next Friday against Al-Batin.