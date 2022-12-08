Cristiano Ronaldo knows his 'future is in Saudi football' - report

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is reportedly in Saudi Arabia as the Portugal star has come to an agreement to join Al Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo is reported to have agreed to join the Saudi Arabian team on a deal that will see him earn around €200 million. Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz has told GOAL that the agreement is definitive and that he will fly to Riyadh to sign his contract after his World Cup campaign with Portugal comes to an end.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his last days in the World Cup, Portugal is still alive but he is very aware of his future and his future is in Saudi football," the journalist said. "The agreement with the Arab team is total and absolute. Now it is necessary to sign it, to get there, to see what the club is and decide to sign. It is a team that is trying to grow, to recover the dominance in Saudi football, which it lately has not had.

"The contract is two and a half years. He will be paid for playing and a lot of money for advertising, that's the link you're going to have. If nothing changes soon, once his complicated period is over, he will participate in the World Cup, go to Riyadh and sign his commitment, not to mediate a very abrupt change in what is already an agreement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is expected to join Al-Nassr from January 1, having left Manchester United in the wake of an explosive interview in which he revealed his lack of respect for coach Erik ten Hag and spoke of feeling betrayed by the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old will hope to be in the Portugal starting XI for their upcoming match against Morocco in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.