Cristiano Ronaldo in tears! Al-Nassr star stretchered off injured after scoring twice to fire Saudi side to win in Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al-Hilal

Jacob Schneider
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl Hilal vs Al NassrAl HilalArab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was stretchered off with an injury after he scored a late double as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal to win the Arab Club Champions Cup.

  • Ronaldo scored double to win game
  • Al-Nassr won match against Al-Hilal
  • Star then stretchered off injured

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored an equaliser for Al-Nassr against Al Hilal on Saturday. The Portuguese international scored what he thought was his second of the day late in the contest but it was ruled out for offside and the match went to extra-time. The icon then fired in the winning goal in extra time but was taken off with five minutes left after sustaining an injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24GettyCristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the tournament with six goals, firing Al-Nassr to his first trophy since joining the club in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR AND RONALDO?: The Saudi Arabian side will be worried about the severity of the attacker's injury and will have the issue assessed.