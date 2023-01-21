Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find a chef for his new £17 million ($21m) Portuguese home over demands for sushi and Portuguese delicacies.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo is having serious issues finding a chef for his new house on the Portuguese Riviera due to demands from him, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

The position remains open despite a £4,500-a-month pay packet for any private chef willing to take the role in Ronaldo's new 'forever home'. It's said that they are yet to find someone able to make sushi as well as other Portuguese delicacies.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new £17m palace is set to be his and his family's primary residence once the 37-year-old finally hangs up his boots. Having just signed a two-year deal with new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is just as hungry to break records as he is for sushi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo could have made the move to his new home sooner if links to boyhood club Sporting were anything to go by. For now, he and his family are settling in Riyadh, with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, having just signed for Al-Nassr's academy. Thankfully, the legendary forward has a little more time to find a good enough chef.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Coming off the back of scoring an impressive brace in a friendly against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo is in line to make his Al-Nassr debut against Ettifaq on Sunday.