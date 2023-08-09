WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo does it again! CR7 fires Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup final with clinical penalty against Al-Shorta

Cristiano Ronaldo scored once again to guide Al-Nassr to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup final

Scored fourth consecutive goal

Al-Nassr beat Al-Short in the semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar converted a penalty in the 75th minute of the match as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shorta 1-0 to qualify for the Arab Club Champions Cup final on Wednesday. Sadio Made was brought down inside the penalty box and after an initial VAR check the referee handed Al-Nassr the all-important spot-kick which decided the fate of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is simply unstoppable this season having now scored four goals in four consecutive matches for his club.

WHAT NEXT FOR Al-Nassr? Ronaldo's side will next face the winner of Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab in the Arab Club Champions Cup final on Saturday.