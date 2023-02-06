Three birthday cakes! Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates turning 38 with inner circle including new agent, journalist and close friends

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday with three cakes along with his inner circle of close friends and family.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese star turned 38 on February 5 and celebrated his birthday with family and close friends in Saudi Arabia. He had his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and eldest son Cristiano Jr. alongside him along with some very old friends, a new agent and a reporter from Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miguel Paixao and Jose Semedo are among his oldest friends with Paixao being a former teammate of Ronaldo at Sporting Lisbon. He also invited Madrid-based El Chiringuito reporter Edu Aguirre and his wife Julia Salmean who have close relationships with Ronaldo and his family. Among the other attendees were his new personal manager and agent Ricky Regufe and Miguel Marques who looks after his personal wealth.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After scoring his maiden goal for Al-Nassr last week, Ronaldo will be next seen in action on Thursday against Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League clash.