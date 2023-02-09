Cristiano Ronaldo calls 500th goal 'great feeling' in 'very solid' win for Al-Nassr

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was a happy man after netting his 500th career league goal in a 4-0 win for Al-Nassr on Thursday.

Ronaldo hits landmark

Scores four goals in total

Delighted with performance and win

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored all four goals for Al-Nassr in a 4-0 victory at Al-Wehda on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League. The 38-year-old's first goal of the game brought up a milestone for Ronaldo, as he netted the 500th league goal of his career. Speaking after the game, though, the forward insisted the result was the most important thing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm really happy for the goals I scored today, but what made me happier is being able to help my team-mates to win this game," he told SSC Channel.

Ronaldo also said it was a "great feeling" to score four times and hit 500 goals in a post on Instagram after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no doubt that Ronaldo's match against Al-Wehda was his most impressive since he signed for the Saudi Pro League side. The former Manchester United man only scored his first goal for his new team last time out but now has five in three matches for Al-Nassr.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will go in search of more goals on Friday, February 17, when Al-Nassr take on Al-Taawoun.